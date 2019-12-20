Lockheed wins two Pentagon contracts worth nearly $9B

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $7B contract modification from the U.S. Air Force for F-22 air vehicle sustainment, the Department of Defense announces.

Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alk.; Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.; Tyndall AFB, Fla.; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Haw.; as well as six support locations; completion is expected by year-end 2032.

Additionally, LMT is awarded a $1.96B contract modification by the U.S. Navy for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships for Saudi Arabia.

The DoD says work will be performed in Marinette, Wis. (50%), Washington, D.C. (17%) and elsewhere: completion is expected by mid-2026.