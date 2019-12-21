Oil production starts from Liza field offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) announce the start of oil production from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule and less than five years after the first discovery of hydrocarbons.

The companies expect Phase 1 production from Liza to reach full capacity of 120K bb/day of oil "in coming months," with the first cargo set to be sold within several weeks.

Liza Phase 1 development utilizes the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, with four undersea drill centers supporting 17 wells; a second FPSO, Liza Unity, is under construction to support Phase 2 development, and front-end engineering design is underway for a potential third FPSO.

XOM anticipates that by 2025 at least five FPSOs will be producing more than 750K bbl/day from the Stabroek Block.

XOM is operator and owns a 45% interest in the Stabroek Block, while Hess holds 30% and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has a 25% stake.