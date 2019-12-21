Apple works on satellite-to-device tech

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a secret team working on satellite technology that the iPhone maker could use to beam internet services directly to devices, bypassing wireless networks, Bloomberg reports.

It's not a far fetched idea. Apple has increasingly made moves to design and control every aspect of its products, like its own custom A-series silicon and 5G modems.

While a clear direction and use for satellites hasn't been finalized, CEO Tim Cook has shown interest in the project and indicated it's a company priority.

