Boeing Starliner lands in New Mexico

While Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Starliner on Friday failed to hit the right orbit to reach the ISS, the spacecraft is "healthy," in stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico.

An automated timer error prevented the spacecraft from attaining the correct orbit, though officials are still investigating the causes of the failure.

The entire ordeal appears to be bad news for Boeing's century-old legacy of engineering prowess, which is already facing heat due to the 737 MAX crisis, but good news for SpaceX (SPACE), which is vying with Boeing to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities.

Boeing has advanced 1.3% this year, a fraction of the 29% gain posted by the S&P 500 Index, marking its worst underperformance compared with U.S. stocks since 2001.

Update (7:58 a.m. ET): Boeing's Starliner touched down in the New Mexico desert. The "bull's-eye" landing will yield the mission's most valuable test data after failing to meet its core objective of docking to ISS.