GUSH, PALL, VNQI and XOP among weekly ETF movers

Dec. 22, 2019 1:53 AM ETPILL, GASL, GUSH, FNGU, KORU, GASX, DRIP, FNGD, YANG, SOXS, XPH, FCG, PXE, PSCE, XOP, NIB, THCX, VNQI, PALL, EZABy: SA News Team
  • Gainers: Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:PILL+26.2%.
  • Natural Gas Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:GASL+23.0%.
  • Direxion S&P Oil & Gas Expl Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:GUSH+22.3%.
  • BMO Rex Microsectors Fang Index 3X Leveraged Ex (NYSEARCA:FNGU+18.5%.
  • Direxion South Korea Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:KORU+10.4%.
  • Losers: Direxion Natural Gas Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:GASX-20.4%.
  • Direxion S&P Oil & Gas Expl Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:DRIP-19.5%.
  • BMO Rex Microsectors Fang Index -3X Inverse Lev (NYSEARCA:FNGD-16.2%.
  • Direxion FTSE China Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:YANG-8.9%.
  • Semiconductor Bear 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:SOXS-8.6%.
  • Top non-leveraged gainers: S&P Pharmaceuticals SPDR (NYSEARCA:XPH+8.3%.
  • Natural Gas ETF FT (NYSEARCA:FCG+7.6%.
  • Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Invesco (NYSEARCA:PXE+7.5%.
  • S&P Smallcap Energy Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE+7.2%.
  • S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR (NYSEARCA:XOP+6.7%.
  • Top non-leveraged losers: iPath Cocoa Subindex TR Sm Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) -6.4%.
  • Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX-4.7%.
  • Global Ex-US Real Estate Vanguard (NASDAQ:VNQI-4.7%.
  • Physical Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL-4.5%.
  • South Africa Ishares MSCI ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA-4.5%.
