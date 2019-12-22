GUSH, PALL, VNQI and XOP among weekly ETF movers
- Gainers: Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:PILL) +26.2%.
- Natural Gas Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:GASL) +23.0%.
- Direxion S&P Oil & Gas Expl Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:GUSH) +22.3%.
- BMO Rex Microsectors Fang Index 3X Leveraged Ex (NYSEARCA:FNGU) +18.5%.
- Direxion South Korea Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:KORU) +10.4%.
- Losers: Direxion Natural Gas Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:GASX) -20.4%.
- Direxion S&P Oil & Gas Expl Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:DRIP) -19.5%.
- BMO Rex Microsectors Fang Index -3X Inverse Lev (NYSEARCA:FNGD) -16.2%.
- Direxion FTSE China Bear 3X (NYSEARCA:YANG) -8.9%.
- Semiconductor Bear 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:SOXS) -8.6%.
- Top non-leveraged gainers: S&P Pharmaceuticals SPDR (NYSEARCA:XPH) +8.3%.
- Natural Gas ETF FT (NYSEARCA:FCG) +7.6%.
- Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Invesco (NYSEARCA:PXE) +7.5%.
- S&P Smallcap Energy Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) +7.2%.
- S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR (NYSEARCA:XOP) +6.7%.
- Top non-leveraged losers: iPath Cocoa Subindex TR Sm Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) -6.4%.
- Spinnaker ETF Series The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) -4.7%.
- Global Ex-US Real Estate Vanguard (NASDAQ:VNQI) -4.7%.
- Physical Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) -4.5%.
- South Africa Ishares MSCI ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) -4.5%.