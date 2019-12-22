Construction on Nord Stream 2 presses on

U.S. sanctions have temporarily stopped construction on Nord Stream 2 - as Washington opposes a project that will increase Europe's dependence on Russian energy - though a workaround is already in progress.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is the majority owner of the pipeline, which has financial backing from five European companies: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).

Should the sanctions be expanded to western companies in the Nord Stream 2 consortium, Gazprom will buy out their stakes in the project and insulate the project from sanctions.