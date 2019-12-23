China to cut tariffs on range of goods

China will reduce tariffs from Jan. 1 on more than 850 goods including frozen pork, high-tech components and vital medicines that face "relative domestic shortage" or are "foreign specialty goods."

It will also cut import levies for more than 8,000 products even lower for 23 countries and regions that have free-trade agreements with China, known as "most favored nation" rates.

While the tariff reduction is not directly linked to the U.S.-China trade war, it will likely bolster Beijing's claim that it's opening up its economy as it puts the finishing touches on a Phase One trade deal.

