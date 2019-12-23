Kalanick close to selling entire Uber stake

Uber (NYSE:UBER) co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick has sold more than $2.5B worth of company shares since a lockup period expired last month, leaving him with with less than 10% of his holdings.
At the rate he's going, he’ll be completely divested from Uber within days, raising questions about his confidence in the company and status as a board member.
The sales have been a headwind for Uber in its shaky first year as a public firm. Shares are currently trading at around $30, more than a third lower than its $45 IPO price.
