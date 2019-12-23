Walmart bets on future of supercenter

Supercenters are again front and center for Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) strategy, CEO Doug McMillon told a recent meeting, as the company debates how to best compete with Amazon.com and its major revenue source: AWS.

Besides consumer goods, Walmart's sprawling stores - often open for 24 hours - would include venues to fill medical prescriptions, money transfer kiosks or hair salons.

It contrasts from a strategy laid out just a year ago, when e-commerce and other businesses were shown as equal parts of a circle.