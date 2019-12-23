Tesla to take new $1.4B loan for Shanghai plant

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and a group of China banks have agreed to a new 10B yuan ($1.4B), five-year loan facility, for the company's Shanghai car plant, sources told Reuters.

Earlier this year, the Chinese banks already offered Tesla a 12-month facility of up to 3.5B yuan, which is due to be repaid on March 4, 2020, according to a filing with the SEC.

The new loan will be partially used to roll over the previous 3.5B yuan debt, while the rest will be used on the factory and Tesla's China operations.