'Skywalker' tops box office with smallest haul of new trilogy

Despite a mixed fan reaction and thumbs-down review from most critics, The Rise of Skywalker took in an estimated $175.5M in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend, marking the lowest opening of the new Star Wars trilogy.

It also garnered $198M internationally, bringing its global box office haul to $374M for the weekend, and could become Disney’s seventh $1B film released in 2019.

'The Rise of Skywalker' will be the last Star Wars movie until 2022 as Disney puts the series on a "hiatus."