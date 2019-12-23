Acorda launches private exchange of $276M convertible debt offering

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) has entered into agreements with a limited number of institutional investors who are holders of Company’s 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) to exchange $276M of Existing Convertible Notes for a combination of newly issued 6.00% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “New Convertible Secured Notes”) and cash.

For each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Convertible Notes exchanged, the Company will deliver (i) $750 in New Convertible Secured Notes and (ii) a cash payment of $200.

In the aggregate, the Company expects to issue ~$207M of New Convertible Secured Notes and $55.2M in cash to the participating holders.

The initial conversion rate for the New Convertible Secured Notes is 285.7142 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of New Convertible Secured Notes (~$3.50 per share).

Closing date is December 23, 2019.