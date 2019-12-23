Sarepta +13% premarket on SRP-9001 deal with Roche ex-U.S.

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 13% premarket in response to its licensing agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), providing the latter exclusive ex-U.S. rights to SRP-9001, an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • Under the terms of the deal, Sarepta will receive $1.15B upfront, up to $1.7B in milestones and mid-teen royalties on net sales. Roche will also make an equity investment in Sarepta.
  • Sarepta will be responsible for manufacturing and supply. Roche has an option to acquire ex-U.S. rights to certain future DMD-specific programs, in exchange for additional milestone payments, royalties and cost sharing.
  • The companies will equally share global development expenses. SRPT retains all rights to SRP-9001 in the U.S.
  • The agreement should close next quarter.
