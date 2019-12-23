KKR signs $1.2B real estate deal in Seattle area

KKR (NYSE:KKR) closes two real estate transactions totaling more than $1.2B in the Seattle region, including the Summit located in downtown Bellevue and the F5 Tower in downtown Seattle.

The Summit, a 915K-square-foot office complex in Bellevue central business district is 99% leased and comprised of two existing office buildings and a third under construction and expected to be completed in Q3 2020.

F5 Tower is a recently completed 43-story tower in Seattle's central business district, which includes the 100% leased 516K-square-foot office condominium acquired by KKR alongside a separate 189-room hotel.