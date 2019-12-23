Brookfield Infrastructure to buy Cincinnati Bell in $2.6B deal

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) agrees to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) in a deal valued at ~$2.6B including debt.

Under the deal terms, each CBB common share will be converted into the right to receive $10.50 in cash, which represents a 36% premium over last Friday's closing price and an 84% premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price.

"This investment represents an opportunity... to acquire a great franchise and leading fiber network operator in North America," says BIP CEO Sam Pollock.