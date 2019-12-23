TD Bank, Visa start U.S.-to-Canada money transfer service

TD Bank (NYSE:TD) will use Visa (NYSE:V) Direct real-time push payments solution to give Canadians the capability to move their money quickly between their Canadian and U.S. accounts through a new service — TD Bank (US) to TD (Canada) Transfer.

The northbound money movement feature is now available for TD Cross-Border Banking customers in Canada and there is no transfer fee for customers sending money from an American personal bank account at TD Bank to their Canadian-based personal accounts at TD Canada Trust.