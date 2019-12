TikTok looks for HQ outside of China - WSJ

Bytedance (BDNCE) is considering setting up a global TikTok HQ outside of China, according to WSJ sources.

Possible locations include Singapore, London, and Dublin.

TikTok doesn't have an HQ right now. The most senior exec is in Shanghai, and its main office is in Los Angeles. Parent company Bytedance is based in Beijing.

The new HQ would come as U.S lawmakers express growing concerns about TikTok, citing national security.

According to App Annie data, TikTok's global downloads beat out Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) in 2019.

The new HQ could bring TikTok closer to growth markets in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.