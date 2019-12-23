Progenics +20% premarket on positive PyL data in prostate cancer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is up 20% premarket on announcing positive top line results from the Phase 3 CONDOR trial evaluating the diagnostic performance and clinical impact of PyL (18F-DCFPyL) in men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer.

The study enrolled 208 patients. The trial achieved its primary endpoint, with a correct localization rate of 84.8% to 87.0% among the three blinded independent readers.

Safety results showed PyL was well tolerated, consistent with the Phase 2 OSPREY trial results.

The Company plans to submit a NDA for PyL in H2 2020.

Additional results from the CONDOR trial are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

PyL is PSMA-targeted small molecule positron emission tomography imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer.