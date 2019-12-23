Genworth and China Oceanwide delay merger for the 13th time

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group enter another waiver and agreement to extend the their merger agreement — their 13th — extending the deadline to March 31, 2020 from the previous deadline of Dec. 31, 2019.

The 13th Waiver also provides termination rights for Oceanwide to the extent that regulators subsequently impose materially adverse conditions on the transaction. In addition, the waiver provides that the parties will mutually agree upon a closing date after the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

In the event Genworth and Oceanwide cannot agree on a closing date after they receive all regulatory approvals, each party has the right to terminate the merger agreement.

Although the Genworth-Oceanwide deal had previously received all necessary approvals from U.S. regulators, the parties recently provided supplementary information to certain regulators to reflect the Genworth Canada disposition and the passage of time since their prior approvals.

The approval of the New York Department of Financial Services expired earlier this year and the parties are in talks with the NYDFS to secure an appropriate reapproval.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will also need to reapprove the Oceanwide-Genworth deal.

Once the two companies have received all final regulatory approvals, Oceanwide will also need to receive clearance from China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange for the currency conversion and transfer of funds.

The two companies originally agreed to the merger in October 2016.

