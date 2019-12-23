Karyopharm submits U.S. marketing application for Xpovio

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for XPOVIO (selinexor), an oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, as a new treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after at least two prior multi-agent therapies and who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation, including CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell) therapy.

Karyopharm also expects to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in 2020 requesting conditional approval for XPOVIO in this same indication.