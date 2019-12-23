New chief executive at Flotek

John W. Gibson, Jr. has been named Flotek Industries' (NYSE:FTK) chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer and president of the company effective January 6, 2020.

Gibson has more than 35 years of experience in the energy technology, oil and gas services and exploration and production sectors of the energy industry.

With this appointment, David Nierenberg, Flotek's current chairman, will remain an independent director of the company's board, and John Chisholm, Flotek's current CEO, will step down from the Board.