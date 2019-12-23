Wedbush raises Apple on 5G tailwind

Wedbush raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $325 to $350 ahead of next year's 5G iPhone demand.

Wedbush: "We believe iPhone 11 is just the front end of this current 'supercycle' for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones set to be unveiled in September that will open up the floodgates on iPhone upgrades across the board that the Street continues to underestimate."

The firm expects five new iPhones to launch in 2020 and sees 200M iPhone units sold as "a starting point" with 350M within range for an upgrade.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.