ArcelorMittal to sell half its shipping business

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) agrees to sell a 50% stake in its shipping business to DryLog Ltd., part of its strategy to offload $2B of assets by mid-2021 to cut its debt.

MT says the sale of the stake in Global Chartering Ltd. will cut its net debt by $530M, with $400M on completion and the rest due in early 2020.

GCL operates 28 dry cargo vessels, 25 on long-term leases and three owned outright, and will continue to handle a share of MT's shipments.