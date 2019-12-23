Microbot launches fully disposable robotic system for endovascular procedures

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +6.1% pre-market after unveiling what it says is the world's first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures.

MBOT says the LIBERTY robotic system features a compact design with remote operation capabilities while reducing radiation exposure and physical strain to the physician, as well as the potential to eliminate the use of multiple consumables through its "One & Done" capabilities.

The company says it will publicly display and demonstrate the product on Jan. 13 in San Francisco.