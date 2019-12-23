One-day shipping driving AMZN Prime use - Piper

A Piper Jaffray survey of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime members shows a strong interest in one-day shipping and the potential for a material increase in usage, especially if more items become included in the faster shipping option.

Analyst Michael Olson notes that "increased spending on one-day, while favorable for top line metrics, will continue to weigh on op income in Q4 and potentially beyond."

Olson sees Q4 operating income of $2.6B versus last quarter's $3.16B and lowers his 2020 and 2021 op. income estimates.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $2,150 price target on Amazon. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.