Exxon discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Just days after producing Guyana's first ever oil at the huge Liza offshore field, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it made another oil discovery near the field.

XOM says its Mako-1 well located six miles southeast of the Liza field encountered 164 ft. of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir.

The company says the discovery is the 15th it has made at Guyana's Stabroek Block, which it estimates contains more than 6B boe.

XOM is operator and owns a 45% interest in the Stabroek Block, while Hess (NYSE:HES) holds 30% and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) owns 25%.