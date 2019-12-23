Fortress Bio in-licenses rights for AstraZeneca's AZD7325

Fortress Biotech's (NASDAQ:FBIO) partner company Baergic Bio, Inc., has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for AZD7325, a novel α2/3–subtype-selective GABA A positive allosteric modulator (“PAM”).

The Company has also entered into an agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to advance clinical development in select central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders.

As part of Baergic’s formation, AstraZeneca will provide exclusive worldwide rights to AZD7325, now known as BAER-101, including clinical data generated to date, and will have an equity position in Baergic.

BAER-101 will continue to be evaluated in pre-clinical and clinical settings in areas of unmet need.