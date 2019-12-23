Peter Lynch picks energy

"You wouldn't know it from the stocks, but oil is 25% higher than a year ago," Peter Lynch tells Barron's.

While Lynch believes renewable energy sources may be the long-term future, he reminds that natural gas and oil will be a necessary bridge to this. "Everybody’s assuming the world’s going to not use oil for the next 20 years, or next year. I’m buying companies that I don’t think will go bankrupt."

As for names, Lynch didn't disclose any, but he thinks small-cap oil and natural gas players will be three-baggers.

Relevant ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, ERX, GUSH, GASL, BGR, XES, DRIP, FCG, FENY, ERY, DIG, NDP, FIF, IYE, DUG, GASX