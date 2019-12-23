Pfizer licenses Theravance's JAK inhibitors for skin conditions

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) enters a global license pact with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for Theravance's preclinical program for skin-targeted, locally-acting pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that can be rapidly metabolized.

Theravance will get up an upfront cash payment of $10M and will be eligible for up to an additional $240M in development and sales milestone payments from Pfizer.

In addition, Theravance Biopharma will be eligible to receive royalties on worldwide net sales of any potential products emerging from the program.

Pfizer gains 0.4% in premarket trading.

"Topical JAK inhibitors that can be rapidly metabolized have potential to reach more patients with mild-to-moderate skin conditions, for whom treatment is currently limited," said Michael Vincent, chief scientific officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer.

JAK inhibitors are currently approved for the treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis.