CEO Muilenberg gets the boot at Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has fired embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who oversaw the company during the 737 MAX crisis. He has been at the helm since July 2015.

"The board decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," according to a press release.

Muilenburg will be replaced by Boeing Chairman David Calhoun, effective January 13, 2020.