Akari Therapeutics +7% premarket on initiating late-stage nomacopan trail in pediatric HSCT-TMA

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) is up 7% premarket on announcing that the FDA IND is open for its multicenter Phase III study for the treatment of pediatric Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Related Thrombotic Microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) with nomacopan, allowing clinical sites to open in Q1 2020.
The company now looks forward to start the Phase III study of nomacopan in HSCT-TMA.
Additionally, data from Phase I/II atopic keratoconjunctivitis trial is expected in early 2020 and interim data from Phase III paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria trial is expected in H1 2020.
