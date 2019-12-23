Bunge sells Brazil margarine business to JBS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) said on Friday it agreed to sell its margarine and mayonnaise assets in Brazil to Seara Alimentos, a subsidiary of Brazilian meat processor JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY).

BG did not disclose deal terms, but JBS said it would pay 700M reais ($170M) for the assets, which include three plants in Brazil.

The sale comes a few months after BG put all of its sugar and ethanol assets in a venture with oil company BP in a deal in which it received $775M.