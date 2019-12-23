Outlook down 63% premarket on issuing warrant amendment

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) has amended the Warrants issued in April 2019 to reduce the exercise price to $0.232 per warrant and allow for the immediate exercise.

The expiration date of the Warrants has been changed to 5:00 pm EST on December 24, 2019.

The transaction was done to eliminate the Warrants as they included anti-dilution protection, which negatively impacted the ability of the company to raise additional funds.

Separately, effective December 20, 2019, the Company issued ~$7.6M new senior secured notes in exchange for ~$7.3M outstanding senior secured notes that were due on December 22, 2019 and originally issued in December 2016.

The New Notes bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, have a maturity date of December 31, 2020, and can be extended at the Company’s option to June 30, 2021.