Baird sees improving TWTR optics in 2020

Baird says Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has "room to be more constructive ahead of improving optics" in H2 2020.

Analyst Colin Sebastian lowers his 2020 revenue estimate from $3.99B to $3.98B and EBITDA from $1.37B to $1.36B.

The analyst sees moderating headcount growth, incremental contributions from major events like the Olympics and U.S. election, and easier comps that will help boost H2 growth.

Baird maintains a Neutral rating and $39 target on TWTR, matching the average Sell Side rating.