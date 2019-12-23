Schumer calls for probe of TJX stores

Senator Chuck Schumer is warning New York consumers about the potentially dangerous products that were sold by TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods stores for years and called for a federal investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) admitted that some recalled products were not properly removed from sales floors "despite the recall processes that we had in place."

"We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall," according to a company statement.