ROIC extends credit maturity, reduces borrowing rates

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) extends the maturity date on its $600M unsecured credit facility to February 2024 and reduces the borrowing rate on the facility down to LIBOR + 0.9%.

Existing provisions to extend the maturity date for two consecutive six-month periods and an accordion feature, which allows the ROIC to increase the facility amount by an additional $600M, were maintained.

Also extends its $300M term loan maturity date to January 2025 and reduces that borrowing rate to LIBOR + 1%; maintains accordion feature for up to an additional $200M.