Seadrill shoots higher as rig wins North Sea work

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +29.6% pre-market on news that Norwegian oil company Var Energi has chartered its West Phoenix offshore drilling rig for operations at the Balder field in the North Sea.

SDRL says it expects the total contract value for the firm portion of the contract at ~$302M, with start-up anticipated at the end of Q2 2021 and running through Q3 2023; Bassoe Offshore calculates a dayrate of $360K.

Var Energi's Balder Future project is a part of the Balder X project, with targeted recovery of 200M barrels of additional reserves from the Balder-Ringhorne area in the North Sea.