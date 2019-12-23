SPAC deal has DraftKings going public at $3.3B valuation

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:DEAC) jumps 5.6% after the special purpose acquisition company controlled by former Hollywood exec Jeff Sagansky agrees to buy DraftKings alongside gaming tech giant SBTech, in a $2.07B deal.

They expect the combined company to have an equity market capitalization at closing of ~$3.3B and have over $500M of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet.

DiamondEagle plans to change its name to DraftKings Inc., reincorporate in Nevada, and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol; sees deal closing in H1 2020.

Institutional investors have committed to a private investment of $304M in class A common stock of the combined company that will close at the same time as the business combination and, subject to any redemptions by DEAC stockholders, there is $400M currently held in Diamond Eagle's trust account.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.