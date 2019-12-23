Stocks start holiday week with modest gains

The stock market's positive momentum looks set to carry over to start the holiday-shortened trading week; Dow +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.2%, S&P 500 +0.1% .

Boeing opens +3.3% on news that CEO Dennis Muilenburg has resigned and will be replaced by current Chairman David Calhoun, Apple +1% after Wedbush raised its stock price target to a Street-high $350, and Cincinnati Bell +33% after agreeing to be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure for $2.6B.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.4% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows the industrials group ( +0.4% ) outperforming, largely due to the positive reaction to Muilenburg's ouster at Boeing, while the utilities ( -0.1% ) and financials ( -0.1% ) sectors edge lower.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.64% and the 10-year yield down a point to 1.91%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.72.