Deutsche Bank expected to end Cerberus advisory pact - WSJ

An advisory agreement between Deutsche Bank (DB -0.8% ) and Cerberus Capital Management, which is one of the bank's top shareholders, is expected to end at the end of this month, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the unusual arrangement, Cerberus, which holds 3% of Deutsche Bank shares, was also a paid adviser; it helped the German lender with investing and pricing assets, including cash on its balance sheet, as the lender struggled to make money during years of restructuring.

Some analysts and shareholders questioned why Deutsche Bank needed to pay an outside adviser to help manage its balance sheet, while other welcomed the aid of experienced consultants.