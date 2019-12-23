Idera Pharmaceuticals +17% on private placement of up to $97.7M

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA +17.6% ) sells shares of Series B1 convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock for gross proceeds of $3.9M, to an institutional investor.

In connection with the agreement for the private placement, the investors will pay Idera an upfront option fee of ~$6.2M.

Under the agreement, Idera also agreed to sell to the investors, at their option, shares of Series B2, Series B3 and Series B4 convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of up to an additional $87.6M.

The Series B1 convertible preferred stock and associated warrant had a combined conversion price of $1.645; warrants have an exercise price of $1.52 per share

The Company plans to use the proceeds primarily to fund the ongoing ILLUMINATE-301 clinical trial of its lead product, tilsotolimod.