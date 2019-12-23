Mastercard to buy RiskRecon to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

Mastercard (MA) agrees to buy RiskRecon, a provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions to help companies guard against such cyber intrusions as data breaches and ransomware attacks.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 2020; financial terms weren't disclosed.

RiskRecon’s scanning and evaluation technologies are intended to help organizations proactively manage cyber risks and better safeguard intellectual property and consumer and payment data.

In addition to supporting Mastercard solutions, RiskRecon will continue to provide cyber security solutions across a broader set of industries, including healthcare and manufacturing.