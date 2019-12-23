Hornbeck Offshore suspended from NYSE, to trade on OTC market

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) says it will begin trading today on the OTC pink sheets, after the New York Stock Exchange announced the suspension of the company after the market closed on Dec. 20.

The NYSE said the company failed to meet its continued listing standards because it had not maintained an average global market cap of at least $15M over a consecutive 30-day trading period.

The company plans to appeal the NYSE's determination while also applying to trade on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol HOSS.