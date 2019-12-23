Equinor, Rosneft to jointly develop Siberian oilfield

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) say they have agreed on details of how to develop the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Siberia, in their first joint investment since reaching a strategic partnership in 2012.

Sanctions ban western companies from assisting the Russian firm in exploring deepwater and Arctic offshore fields or helping Rosneft extract shale oil but apparently do not impact this agreement.

Rosneft owns two-thirds and EQNR holds the remaining third in the joint venture company that owns the license.

The companies say they expect to extract ~250M barrels of oil and 23B cm of gas during the first part of the field's development.