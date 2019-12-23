Franklin Templeton adds first alternative ETF to active ETF line

Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) expands its active exchange-traded fund lineup with its first alternative ETF, Franklin Liberty Systemic Style Premia ETF (FLSP), a fund that seeks to deliver positive returns when the markets are rising or falling by using a multi-asset, long/short strategy.

FLSP is actively risk-managed, seeking a target annualized volatility of 8%, and targets four style factors: quality, value, momentum and carry.

This new ETF leverages the team’s focus on factor-based research, which is the same team behind its LibertyQ smart beta ETFs.