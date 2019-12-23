No new Instructure bids during go-shop

In a new filing, Instructure (NYSE:INST) reveals it hasn't received any rival bids during its go-shop period, which is due to expire on January 8.

Since the go-shop started, JPMorgan contacted nine parties INST had spoken to about a transaction, and five declined to continue talks. The banker also contacted 15 additional parties to gauge their interest, and one has executed a confidentiality agreement.

Earlier this month, PE firm Thoma Bravo offered to buy Instructure for $47.60/share in cash, a $2B equity value.