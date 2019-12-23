Denbury Resources to farm down 50% stakes in four Texas oilfields

Denbury Resources (DNR -1.5% ) agrees to sell half of its nearly 100% working interest position in four southeast Texas oil fields to Israel's Navitas Petroleum for $50M in cash and a carried interest in 10 wells to be drilled by Navitas.

DNR says it will remain operator of the fields but Navitas will drill and complete each of the wells.

Production associated with the working interests to be sold averaged 1,050 boe/day for the first nine months of 2019, and proved reserves for the working interests to be sold totaled ~3.7M barrels of oil as of year-end 2018.