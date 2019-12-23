Intra-Cellular drug approval augurs well for CNS stocks, Stifel says

The FDA's approval of Intra-Cellular Therapies' (ITCI +191.6% ) schizophrenia drug bodes well for other companies with therapies for the central nervous system, writes Stifel analyst Paul Matteis.

He points to Sage Therapeutics (SAGE -1.1% ), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD -1.7% ), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX -7.3% ), and, to some extent, Biogen (BIIB +0.6% ).

The recent approval shows that regulators will "often look at a mixed efficacy package in CNS through a 'glass half full lens'," given that ITCI's drug failed in one of the two Phase 3 studies, he writes.