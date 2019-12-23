Anglo American wins key license to boost Minas Rio mine capacity

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says Brazilian authorities granted the final operating license it needs to increase production at its Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil to its full capacity of 26.5M metric tons/year.

Operations at Minas Rio were suspended for eight months last year following a leak in a pipeline that carries ore to a port in Rio de Janeiro for export; Anglo restarted the mine a year ago after repairing the pipeline, but future production would have been severely reduced if it was unable to raise the level of the tailings dam.

Anglo says the newly obtained license also will allow it to complete a third phase of mine development, which will take Minas Rio to full capacity.