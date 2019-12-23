PayPal to stay in the hunt for acquisitions in 2020

PayPal Holdings (PYPL +0.5% ) will continue to pursue potential takeover targets next year and expects to keep to its plan of $1B-$3B of annual transactions per year.

“There’s a lot of opportunities to acquire companies inorganically,” PayPal CFO John Rainey told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

With valuations in the payments sector rising in the past two years, PayPal will have to be selective in what it buys, according to analysts.

That's a discipline that will continue, Rainey said. "For every transaction that we do, there are dozens that we turn away," he said.

PayPal closed on acquiring a 70% equity stake in GuoFubao Information Technology, also called GoPay, in China last week, and in November agreed to pay ~$4B for shopping platform Honey Science.